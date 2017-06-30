Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Bernstein: US is in a malignant presidency
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Bernstein: US is in a malignant presidency
Journalist Carl Bernstein tells CNN's
Chris Cuomo
and
Clarissa Ward
the Trump administration isn't functioning due to the President's character and capabilities.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Bernstein: US is in a malignant presidency
'Star Wars' star surprises veteran's family
Newly released 'Jumanji' trailer goes viral
TV Hosts: Trump used tabloid as threat
Colbert calls Trump tweets 'on brand'
Greta Van Susteren is out at MSNBC
Fallon creates more fake magazines for Trump
1-bed 'Fixer Upper' home lists for $950K
This elevator can go sideways
Illinois could become first 'junk' state
2016: Dummies demonstrate fireworks dangers
Trump tweets insults at Mika Brzezinski
Facebook reaches 2 billion monthly users
Who is Rupert Murdoch?
McEnroe tries to clarify Serena Williams jab
Chance the Rapper gives moving award speech
See More
Bernstein: US is in a malignant presidency
New Day
Journalist Carl Bernstein tells CNN's
Chris Cuomo
and
Clarissa Ward
the Trump administration isn't functioning due to the President's character and capabilities.
Source: CNN