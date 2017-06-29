Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump tweet attack morning Joe hosts nr_00002012
Trump tweet attack morning Joe hosts nr_00002012

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump attacks 'Morning Joe' hosts on Twitter

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump attacks 'Morning Joe' hosts on Twitter

President Trump personally attacked hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" in statements he made on Twitter.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump attacks 'Morning Joe' hosts on Twitter

Newsroom

President Trump personally attacked hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" in statements he made on Twitter.
Source: CNN