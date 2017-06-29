McConnell threatens bipartisanship

Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC : (L to R) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) listens to a question during a press conference after a closed-door Senate GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill, June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Senate GOP announced they will delay a vote on their health care bill until after the July 4 recess. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
As negotiations on the Senate's GOP health care bill continue, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has threatened to work with Democrats on the bill if conservatives won't negotiate.
Source: CNN

