Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Anna Navarro Trump tweets Joe Scarborough Mika Brzenzinski wolf_00000000
Anna Navarro Trump tweets Joe Scarborough Mika Brzenzinski wolf_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Navarro: This disgusting man is president

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Navarro: This disgusting man is president

CNN's Ana Navarro discusses President Trump's tweets attacking MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Navarro: This disgusting man is president

Wolf

CNN's Ana Navarro discusses President Trump's tweets attacking MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.
Source: CNN