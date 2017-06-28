Breaking News

    Haley, congressman clash over Russian meddling

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) clash over Haley not talking to President Trump about Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election.
