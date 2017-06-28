Senate GOP rework unpopular health bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote on the Senate health care bill until after the July 4 recess, giving his caucus more time to negotiate changes to the proposal but leaving the GOP campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare in limbo. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote on the Senate health care bill until after the July 4 recess, giving his caucus more time to negotiate changes to the proposal but leaving the GOP campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare in limbo. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.