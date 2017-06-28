Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: U.S. President Donald Trump (4th L) speaks as (L-R) Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) listen during a meeting with Senate Republicans at the East Room of the White House June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited all GOP Senate members to the White House to discuss the Health Care bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: U.S. President Donald Trump (4th L) speaks as (L-R) Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) listen during a meeting with Senate Republicans at the East Room of the White House June 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited all GOP Senate members to the White House to discuss the Health Care bill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    Senate GOP rework unpopular health bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delayed a vote on the Senate health care bill until after the July 4 recess, giving his caucus more time to negotiate changes to the proposal but leaving the GOP campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare in limbo. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
