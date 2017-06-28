Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump tweets on 'failing media,' not GOP bill
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump tweets on 'failing media,' not GOP bill
In the past 24 hours, President Trump has launched a tweet storm against the media, rather than talking about the GOP health care bill that looms in the Senate. CNN's Brian Stelter has more.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump tweets on 'failing media,' not GOP bill
Facebook reaches 2 billion monthly users
Puerto Rico's debt crisis explained
Who is Rupert Murdoch?
McEnroe tries to clarify Serena Williams jab
Chance the Rapper gives moving award speech
Alec Baldwin will return to 'SNL' as Trump
Twitter reacts to BBC News technical error
Boeing vs. Airbus: Middle of the market battle
Professor fired after defending blacks-only event
China's elevated bus is dead
Four factors that change gas prices
Al Jazeera: What you need to know
Stelter on sketches: Point here is serious
These celebs started surprising businesses
Stelter: We're living an episode of 'Veep'
See More
Trump tweets on 'failing media,' not GOP bill
In the past 24 hours, President Trump has launched a tweet storm against the media, rather than talking about the GOP health care bill that looms in the Senate. CNN's Brian Stelter has more.
Source: CNN