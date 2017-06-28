Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    GOP senator: Tinkering won't fix health bill

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

GOP senator: Tinkering won't fix health bill

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) tells CNN he agrees with Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) that the proposed Senate health care bill needs more than "tinkering" to fix it.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

GOP senator: Tinkering won't fix health bill

Newsroom

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) tells CNN he agrees with Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) that the proposed Senate health care bill needs more than "tinkering" to fix it.
Source: CNN