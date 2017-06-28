Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Schiff: Trump risks dereliction of duty
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Schiff: Trump risks dereliction of duty
Ranking Democrat Adam Schiff said that President Trump could be in dereliction of duty if he doesn't act on the threat Russia poses to the US.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Schiff: Trump risks dereliction of duty
'Star Wars' star surprises veteran's family
Newly released 'Jumanji' trailer goes viral
TV Hosts: Trump used tabloid as threat
Noah's emotional response to Philando shooting
Colbert calls Trump tweets 'on brand'
Greta Van Susteren is out at MSNBC
Fallon creates more fake magazines for Trump
1-bed 'Fixer Upper' home lists for $950K
This elevator can go sideways
Illinois could become first 'junk' state
2016: Dummies demonstrate fireworks dangers
Trump tweets insults at Mika Brzezinski
Facebook reaches 2 billion monthly users
Who is Rupert Murdoch?
McEnroe tries to clarify Serena Williams jab
See More
Schiff: Trump risks dereliction of duty
The Lead
Ranking Democrat Adam Schiff said that President Trump could be in dereliction of duty if he doesn't act on the threat Russia poses to the US.
Source: CNN