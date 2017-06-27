Ryan: I would not bet against McConnell

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) says, despite a growing number of Senate Republicans who have said they intend to vote against the GOP health care bill, he wouldn't underestimate Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) ability to ensure it passes.
