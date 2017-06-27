Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Ivanka Trump urges action on human trafficking

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ivanka Trump urges action on human trafficking

Ivanka Trump urged action on human trafficking during a speech at the State Department.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Ivanka Trump urges action on human trafficking

Ivanka Trump urged action on human trafficking during a speech at the State Department.
Source: CNN