    Markey: GOP bill 'health care heartlessness'

Democratic Sen. Ed Markey says the GOP health care bill is "of the rich, for the rich, by the rich" and would leave many uninsured.
Democratic Sen. Ed Markey says the GOP health care bill is "of the rich, for the rich, by the rich" and would leave many uninsured.
