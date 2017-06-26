Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The US Capitol building is pictured in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2011. US President Barack Obama warned the US was almost of time to agree a debt ceiling deal as Republicans and Democrats scrambled to find a way out of an impasse and avoid a disastrous default. With just days to go until the United States could be pushed into an unprecedented default, Obama insisted the warring sides could still reach an 11th-hour compromise on raising the $14.3 trillion debt ceiling.
The US Capitol building is pictured in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2011. US President Barack Obama warned the US was almost of time to agree a debt ceiling deal as Republicans and Democrats scrambled to find a way out of an impasse and avoid a disastrous default. With just days to go until the United States could be pushed into an unprecedented default, Obama insisted the warring sides could still reach an 11th-hour compromise on raising the $14.3 trillion debt ceiling.

    JUST WATCHED

    SCOTUS allows parts of Trump's travel ban

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

SCOTUS allows parts of Trump's travel ban

The Supreme Court announced that it will allow parts of President Trump's travel ban on six Muslim majority countries and will hear the full case this fall. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

SCOTUS allows parts of Trump's travel ban

The Lead

The Supreme Court announced that it will allow parts of President Trump's travel ban on six Muslim majority countries and will hear the full case this fall. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
Source: CNN