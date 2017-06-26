Breaking News
SCOTUS allows parts of Trump's travel ban
The Supreme Court announced that it will allow parts of President Trump's travel ban on six Muslim majority countries and will hear the full case this fall. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
The Supreme Court announced that it will allow parts of President Trump's travel ban on six Muslim majority countries and will hear the full case this fall. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
