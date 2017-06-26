Breaking News

A wedding cake with a male couple is seen at The Abbey restaurant at a celebration of the over100 same-sex marriages performed today in West Hollywood, California, July 1 2013.. The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted California's ban on same-sex marriages just three days after the Supreme Court ruled that supporters of the ban, Proposition 8, could not defend it before the high court. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
    Wedding cake leads to Supreme Court case

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a religious liberty case that began when a shop owner refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.
