Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Donald Trump walks with his daughter Ivanka Trump from the Oval Office the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, before boarding Marine One helicopter for a quick trip to nearby Andrews Air Force Base, Md. They are traveling to Milwaukee, Wis., to meet with people dealing with health care.
President Donald Trump walks with his daughter Ivanka Trump from the Oval Office the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, before boarding Marine One helicopter for a quick trip to nearby Andrews Air Force Base, Md. They are traveling to Milwaukee, Wis., to meet with people dealing with health care.

    JUST WATCHED

    Ivanka Trump: I try to stay out of politics

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ivanka Trump: I try to stay out of politics

Despite her job in the White House, Ivanka Trump says she tries to stay out of the politics of her father's presidency.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Ivanka Trump: I try to stay out of politics

Despite her job in the White House, Ivanka Trump says she tries to stay out of the politics of her father's presidency.
Source: CNN