Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Report: Vets exposed to gas denied benefits

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Report: Vets exposed to gas denied benefits

A congressional report says that World War II veterans who were exposed to mustard gas experiments have been denied benefits. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Report: Vets exposed to gas denied benefits

The Lead

A congressional report says that World War II veterans who were exposed to mustard gas experiments have been denied benefits. CNN's Jake Tapper reports.
Source: CNN