Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump questions Obama over Russian meddling

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump questions Obama over Russian meddling

President Donald Trump questions whether former President Barack Obama did enough to stop possible Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump questions Obama over Russian meddling

New Day

President Donald Trump questions whether former President Barack Obama did enough to stop possible Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.
Source: CNN