Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Health care promises made by candidate Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Health care promises made by candidate Trump

While campaigning, President Trump promised voters that his health care plan would not cut Medicaid, lower deductibles and provide universal coverage.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Health care promises made by candidate Trump

While campaigning, President Trump promised voters that his health care plan would not cut Medicaid, lower deductibles and provide universal coverage.
Source: CNN