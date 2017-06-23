WaPo: Ex-Obama official admits Russia gaffe

Breaking News

A former Obama official said the previous administration "sort of choked" in its effort to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin over his attempts to influence the US presidential election in Donald Trump's favor, The Washington Post reported Friday.
