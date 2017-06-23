Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kellyanne Conway Trump Russia hacking newday_00000000
Kellyanne Conway Trump Russia hacking newday_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Conway defends Trump's Russia response

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Conway defends Trump's Russia response

Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to President Trump, discusses what Trump is doing to prevent the hacking of US elections in the future.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Conway defends Trump's Russia response

New Day

Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to President Trump, discusses what Trump is doing to prevent the hacking of US elections in the future.
Source: CNN