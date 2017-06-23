Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kellyanne Conway Medicaid cut GOP health care bill_00000000
Kellyanne Conway Medicaid cut GOP health care bill_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Conway: Medicaid cut isn't an actual cut

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Conway: Medicaid cut isn't an actual cut

Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to President Trump, discusses the GOP's Senate health care bill that proposes a large cut to Medicaid despite Trump's campaign promise to not cut Medicaid.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Conway: Medicaid cut isn't an actual cut

New Day

Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to President Trump, discusses the GOP's Senate health care bill that proposes a large cut to Medicaid despite Trump's campaign promise to not cut Medicaid.
Source: CNN