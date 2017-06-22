Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, May 10, 2017.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, May 10, 2017.

    JUST WATCHED

    WH responds to Trump's Comey tape tweet

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WH responds to Trump's Comey tape tweet

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters President Donald Trump's tweet about not having tapes of his conversations with James Comey has given clarity to the situation, but would not say why Trump tweeted about tapes in the first place.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

WH responds to Trump's Comey tape tweet

Wolf

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters President Donald Trump's tweet about not having tapes of his conversations with James Comey has given clarity to the situation, but would not say why Trump tweeted about tapes in the first place.
Source: CNN