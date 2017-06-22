WH responds to Trump's Comey tape tweet

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters President Donald Trump's tweet about not having tapes of his conversations with James Comey has given clarity to the situation, but would not say why Trump tweeted about tapes in the first place.
