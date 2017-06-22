Breaking News

President Donald Trump speaks during the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. From left, Trump, Trumbull Unmanned CEO Dyan Gibbens, and Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during the "American Leadership in Emerging Technology" event in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington. From left, Trump, Trumbull Unmanned CEO Dyan Gibbens, and Honeywell CEO Darius Adamczyk. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    Trump: I did not make any tapes of Comey

President Trump tweets that he did not create alleged tapes of talks with former FBI Director James Comey.
