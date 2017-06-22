Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Source: Several Republicans to vote no on bill
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Source: Several Republicans to vote no on bill
A Senate GOP source says that at least three Republican senators are expected to vote against the Senate GOP's new health care bill.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Source: Several Republicans to vote no on bill
Qatar Airways named best airline of 2017
Donald Trump isn't set on Fed Chair pick
The headaches of negotiating Brexit
Colbert, Rogen troll Trump Jr. on Twitter
Late night tackles Trump's attorney
Apple's Phil Schiller: To predict the future, invent it
Kushner's vast real estate assets pose ethical risk
See Boeing's two new jets fly in unison
What if Trump never spoke to the press again?
Kushner: I was warned of bureaucracy resistance
John Oliver skewers coal mining CEO
Japan's first commercial plane since 1962
Oliver Stone defends Putin interviews
'Soup Nazi' company files for bankruptcy
Acura NSX: Technology in overdrive
See More
Source: Several Republicans to vote no on bill
Wolf
A Senate GOP source says that at least three Republican senators are expected to vote against the Senate GOP's new health care bill.
Source: CNN