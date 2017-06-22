Sources: Trump suggested rebutting collusion

Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC: (L-R) Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers prepare to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Two of the nation's top intelligence officials told Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team and Senate investigators that President Donald Trump suggested they say publicly there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians, according to multiple sources.
