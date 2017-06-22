Breaking News
Fact Check: Has Trump created 33,000 mining jobs?
Fact Check: Has Trump created 33,000 mining jobs?
CNN's Jake Tapper, in partnership with FactCheck.org, checks a Trump claim that the President added 33,000 mining jobs since his inauguration.
