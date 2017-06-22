Breaking News

US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on June 21, 2017, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
    Trump proposes new immigration rule

President Trump said that his administration would soon be looking to create a new statute that would prevent immigrants from receiving welfare for at least five years after coming to the US.
Source: CNN

