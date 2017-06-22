Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump mocks Dems against his health care plan
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump mocks Dems against his health care plan
At an Iowa rally, President Trump said even if Republicans came up with the best health care plan in the world Democrats still wouldn't vote for it.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump mocks Dems against his health care plan
Qatar Airways named best airline of 2017
Donald Trump isn't set on Fed Chair pick
The headaches of negotiating Brexit
Colbert, Rogen troll Trump Jr. on Twitter
Late night tackles Trump's attorney
Apple's Phil Schiller: To predict the future, invent it
Kushner's vast real estate assets pose ethical risk
See Boeing's two new jets fly in unison
What if Trump never spoke to the press again?
Kushner: I was warned of bureaucracy resistance
John Oliver skewers coal mining CEO
Japan's first commercial plane since 1962
Oliver Stone defends Putin interviews
'Soup Nazi' company files for bankruptcy
Acura NSX: Technology in overdrive
See More
Trump mocks Dems against his health care plan
At an Iowa rally, President Trump said even if Republicans came up with the best health care plan in the world Democrats still wouldn't vote for it.
Source: CNN