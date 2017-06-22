Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

crystal griner capitol police officer first pitch softball game_00003510
crystal griner capitol police officer first pitch softball game_00003510

    JUST WATCHED

    Hero Capitol Police officer tosses first pitch

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hero Capitol Police officer tosses first pitch

Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner, who was shot while stopping the shooting at a GOP baseball practice last week, tosses the first pitch at the Congressional Women's Softball Game.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Hero Capitol Police officer tosses first pitch

Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner, who was shot while stopping the shooting at a GOP baseball practice last week, tosses the first pitch at the Congressional Women's Softball Game.
Source: CNN