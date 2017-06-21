Ex-DHS Chief testifies on Russia meddling

Breaking News

WFormer Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson testifies before the House Intelligence Committee in an open hearing in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center June 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Johnson answered questions about Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential elections and his department's response to the threat.
Russian government-linked hackers, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin, orchestrated cyber attacks on the US to influence the 2016 election, said former Homeland Security Chief Jeh Johnson.
Source: CNN