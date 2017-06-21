Breaking News

    Rep. Moulton: Dems need new leadership

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton tells CNN's Jake Tapper that in the wake of Jon Ossoff's loss in Georgia's special election, the Democratic party needs new leadership.
