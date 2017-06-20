Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Tapper: Trump administration isn't transparent

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tapper: Trump administration isn't transparent

CNN's Jake Tapper says the Trump administration has been less transparent than its predecessors in many ways.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Tapper: Trump administration isn't transparent

The Lead

CNN's Jake Tapper says the Trump administration has been less transparent than its predecessors in many ways.
Source: CNN