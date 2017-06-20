Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Spicer holds first on-camera briefing in 8 days

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Spicer holds first on-camera briefing in 8 days

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held his first on-camera press briefing in more than a week. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Spicer holds first on-camera briefing in 8 days

The Lead

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held his first on-camera press briefing in more than a week. CNN's Jim Acosta reports.
Source: CNN