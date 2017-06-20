Handel and Ossoff target each other, not Trump

Breaking News

Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff , candidates for Georgia's 6th Congressional District seat, claim that the record-breaking race is more about each other and less about President Trump.
Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff , candidates for Georgia's 6th Congressional District seat, claim that the record-breaking race is more about each other and less about President Trump.
