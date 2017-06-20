Ossoff responds to negative attack ad

Breaking News

Georgia's 6th district Democratic candidate, Jon Ossoff, responds to a negative attack ad against his campaign, claiming that "this kind of fear mongering" has no place in politics.
Source: CNN

