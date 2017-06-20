Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Neighbors at odds in Georgia 6th race
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Neighbors at odds in Georgia 6th race
CNN went to Georgia's 6th Congressional District to talk to voters ahead of its special election for a House seat.
Source: CNN
Democrats seek first big win of Trump era (10 Videos)
Neighbors at odds in Georgia 6th race
Handel and Ossoff target each other, not Trump
Ossoff responds to negative attack ad
Lemon: Let me in or I'll end the segment
Sanders backs Ossoff despite centrist stance
Obama taken out of context in Georgia House ad
Chaos in Washington shakes up Georgia election
DNC chair: The energy is palpable in Georgia
GOP faces wake-up call in Georgia election
Handel leads Ossoff as first results come in
See More
Neighbors at odds in Georgia 6th race
CNN went to Georgia's 6th Congressional District to talk to voters ahead of its special election for a House seat.
Source: CNN