MANCHESTER, NH - FEBRUARY 08: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump walks on stage as he is introduced during a campaign rally at Verizon Wireless Arena on February 8, 2016 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Democratic and Republican Presidential candidates are finishing up with the last full day of campaigning before voters head to the polls tomorrow. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
    Trump tweet: At least I know China tried

President Trump caught administration officials off guard when he tweeted a message thanking China for their efforts with North Korea, hours before the US and China were set to meet in Washington.
