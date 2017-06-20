Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator: We're moving toward Middle East war

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senator: We're moving toward Middle East war

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) says the United States is getting closer to open military conflict with Russia and Iran in Syria.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Senator: We're moving toward Middle East war

New Day

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) says the United States is getting closer to open military conflict with Russia and Iran in Syria.
Source: CNN