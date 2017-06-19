Obama taken out of context in Georgia House ad

Breaking News

WARSAW, POLAND - JULY 09: U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to speak to the media at the conclusion of the Warsaw NATO Summit on July 9, 2016 in Warsaw, Poland. NATO member heads of state, foreign ministers and defense ministers had gathered for a two-day summit that ended today. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A pro-Trump group ran a radio ad days before Georgia's special election that uses sound from former President Obama's audiobook out of context.
A pro-Trump group ran a radio ad days before Georgia's special election that uses sound from former President Obama's audiobook out of context.
