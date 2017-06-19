Breaking News
45
Congress
Security
The Nine
Trumpmerica
State
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump lawyer: Comey firing doesn't violate law
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump lawyer: Comey firing doesn't violate law
Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump's legal team, says that the President was acting on the recommendation of his attorney general when he fired former FBI Director James Comey.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Trump lawyer: Comey firing doesn't violate law
Oliver Stone defends Putin interviews
'Soup Nazi' company files for bankruptcy
How to protect yourself from hackers
China launches its first X-ray space telescope
Model X: Safest SUV ever tested
Why Amazon is buying Whole Foods
Late night responds to investigation news
'The Bachelor' franchise: For love and money
Seth Meyers has a long history with Trump
Tricked-out toy cars help disabled kids cruise
Critics abound for Kelly interview with Jones
What's it like to work at Pixar?
The mystery of disappearing Chinese tycoons
Happy Birthday! The gif turns 30
United worker appears to shove senior citizen
See More
Trump lawyer: Comey firing doesn't violate law
New Day
Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump's legal team, says that the President was acting on the recommendation of his attorney general when he fired former FBI Director James Comey.
Source: CNN