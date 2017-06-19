Breaking News

Jay Sekulow newday 6/19
Jay Sekulow newday 6/19

    Trump lawyer's full heated 'New Day' interview

Trump lawyer's full heated 'New Day' interview

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump's legal team, and CNN's Chris Cuomo engage in a heated interview over whether the President is under investigation.
Source: CNN

