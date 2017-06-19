What Kushner's financial disclosure reveals

Jared Kushner's financial disclosure form shows he is still involved in nearly 90% of his real estate holdings, while a source tells CNN the special counsel is looking at his meeting with a Russian banker. CNN's Drew Griffin investigates the state of Kushner's finances.
Jared Kushner's financial disclosure form shows he is still involved in nearly 90% of his real estate holdings, while a source tells CNN the special counsel is looking at his meeting with a Russian banker. CNN's Drew Griffin investigates the state of Kushner's finances.