Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Pro-Trump activists thrown out of play

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pro-Trump activists thrown out of play

A play showing the assassination of Julius Caesar, who appears to look like President Donald Trump, drew ire from Pro-Trump activists who tried to shut the play down.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Pro-Trump activists thrown out of play

A play showing the assassination of Julius Caesar, who appears to look like President Donald Trump, drew ire from Pro-Trump activists who tried to shut the play down.
Source: CNN