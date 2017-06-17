Report: Trump wedding planner appointed to HUD

Breaking News

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 20: Lynne Patton, Vice President of the Eric Trump Foundation, delivers a speech on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party's nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump has appointed his son's wedding planner, Lynne Patton, to run the Region II office of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to reports.
Source: CNN

