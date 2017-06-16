Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump 100 days ridiculous tweet acosta lead pkg_00000000
Trump 100 days ridiculous tweet acosta lead pkg_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's tweetstorm on Russian probe

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's tweetstorm on Russian probe

In a series of tweets, President Trump criticizes the Russian investigation and claims that the obstruction of justice probe is the "greatest witch hunt in American political history."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump's tweetstorm on Russian probe

New Day

In a series of tweets, President Trump criticizes the Russian investigation and claims that the obstruction of justice probe is the "greatest witch hunt in American political history."
Source: CNN