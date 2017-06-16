Breaking News

Trump confirm obstruction investigation jones nr_00002505
Trump confirm obstruction investigation jones nr_00002505

    Trump says he's being investigated over Comey

Trump says he's being investigated over Comey

President Donald Trump complained in a furious Friday morning tweet that he was being investigated for firing former FBI Director James Comey. CNN's Jeff Zeleny has the latest.
Source: CNN

Trump says he's being investigated over Comey

President Donald Trump complained in a furious Friday morning tweet that he was being investigated for firing former FBI Director James Comey. CNN's Jeff Zeleny has the latest.
