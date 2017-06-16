Breaking News

Trump confirm obstruction investigation jones nr_00002505
    Trump appears to confirm obstruction probe

In an ambiguous tweet, President Trump appeared to confirm that he is under investigation while calling the probe a "witch hunt."
