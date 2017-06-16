Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

john kelly interview job sot_00020203
john kelly interview job sot_00020203

    JUST WATCHED

    DHS secretary on how he prepared for his job

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

DHS secretary on how he prepared for his job

Secretary John Kelly explains how his experience in the military prepared him for his civilian job at DHS.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

DHS secretary on how he prepared for his job

Secretary John Kelly explains how his experience in the military prepared him for his civilian job at DHS.
Source: CNN