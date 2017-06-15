Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's message at Congressional Baseball Game

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's message at Congressional Baseball Game

President Donald Trump delivered a video message at the Congressional Baseball Game.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump's message at Congressional Baseball Game

President Donald Trump delivered a video message at the Congressional Baseball Game.
Source: CNN